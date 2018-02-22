Bhopal: Violence in Jabalpur as truck rams 3 roadside shops, 5 dead

Bhopal: At least five persons, including two children were crushed to death, and as many injured when a truck rammed into three roadside shops at Barela village of Jabalpur district on Wednesday morning.

Following the incident, angry mob went on the rampage pelting stones at the police and torching vehicles. The locals also blocked the Jabalpur-Mandla road where the accident occurred. A large police force has been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. SDOP and the Barala police station in-charge sustained injuries in the incident.

SP Jabalpur Sashikant Shukla informed that 16-wheel truck, laden with irons rods, was heading towards Jabalpur from Chhattisgarh. The truck driver lost control over the vehicle and it after hitting a parked tanker rammed three shops. The two children, a nine year old boy Marko and a 11-year-old girl Vanshika Tiwari who were playing in front of the tea stall and three other persons were mowed by the uncontrolled truck.

“While five persons died on the spot, five others sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. The condition of one of the injured is critical, “Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jabalpur, B S Chouhan, said, adding that the driver of the truck was arrested. Among the injured one was admitted to medical college and three are undergoing treatment at the Victoria hospital. Police have registered a case against the driver and seized the truck.

It is suspected that the driver was drunk and might have lost control over the vehicle leading to the fatal accident. The driver, however, in his statement has claimed that that control ovet the truck was lost because of break malfunction. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief and announced a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 25,000 each for the injured.