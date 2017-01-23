Bhopal: Villagers still await promised road

Khetia: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced in 2010 that a Bokarata-Khetia road will be constructed to shorten the otherwise long distance between to important towns of the region, Khetia and Badwani. However, his words are yet to reflect in reality.

Former Baigor sarpanch Chhagan Dudwe, Badriyabad sarpanch Mangal singh Bhonsale and Bhatki Society head Mohan Moti Patel said on Friday that despite the construction will indeed decrease hassles of thousands of villagers, construction of the 31 km stretch is yet to be made.