Bhopal: VIFA walk for environment

An initiative to encourage and promote sensitivity towards environment, a Climate Walk was organised on Sunday morning by Vihaan International Festival of Arts (VIFA). A large number of students and youngsters of the city joined the walk along with artists who participated in VIFA. The walk started from boat club at around 8am and moved towards TT Nagar Stadium passing through Aksahwani, Polytechnic Square, Banganga, Roshanpura Square, reaching the stadium at T.T. Nagar. Besides walk, Bengali folk music called ‘Provati’ was also presented by Bengali folk artists. Noticeably, ‘Provati’ is a music form where songs or hymns are dedicated to Radha-krishna or Kali Kirtan. One of the major concerns of the 11-day programme VIFA-2 is to encounter the alarming issue of climate change which is a major concern globally. Under the special segment dedicated to climate change Vihaan called up loud to educational institutions, organisation and groups to join the walk on the first day of the Year 2017 and become a part of the walk to support and save the environment. (ALL PIX: FP Photo.)