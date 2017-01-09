Bhopal: VIFA concludes with ‘Prem Patanga’, painting competition

BHOPAL: An eleven-day long Vihan International Festival of Art (VIFA) concluded with a play and painting competition at Bharat Bhavan on Sunday.

Play ‘Prem Patanga’, scripted by Vimalchandra Pandey and directed by Sourabh Anant, was staged in the evening. Based on the story of young writer, it is the tale of Murari and his struggle while studying in Delhi University. He is struggling amid his career and feeling of love for his classmate Vedika. Accompanied by his friends, Murari confronts his inadequacy of conveying his love for Vedika and at the same time is struggling with the ‘jack’ to get employment after completing graduation. The struggle becomes personal, as is the case for all, Murari finds himself in the situations with both wits of humour and waves of emotions. Besides play, a painting competition for school students of the city up to class 10th was organised in the morning. Based on topic ‘My Bhopal-the way you look at it’, the children painted their imagination on paper sheets wonderfully. Some painted the greenery, the silence while some drew the chaos, the lakes and landscapes of the city.

The competition was divided in two groups of senior and junior. Junior group had children of age three to eight and senior group had children of nine to 15 years.