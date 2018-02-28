Bhopal: Victim says she’ll raise issue before PM

Bhopal: The 21-year-old girl, who was arrested by police crime branch for allegedly blackmailing Congress MLA Hemant Katare, said that she will take the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national BJP president Amit Shah and national Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The journalism student told mediapersons that Katare conspired against him. Though she is a victim, the Congress MLA from Ater has made all efforts to prove her villain in the story. She said she will write letters to top leaders and inform them about what real issue is and how the conspiracy was hatched against her. She also said that she will urge the director general of police to conduct a fair probe into the matter by an additional director general rank official.

She also demanded a check of phone call records of additional superintendent of police of crime branch (ASP) Rashmi Mishra. She also reached the office of state women commission to file her complaint. Meanwhile, Congress leader Krishna Ghadge has recorded his statement before police on Tuesday. According to SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, Ghadge was quizzed for over one hour in connection with the incident.