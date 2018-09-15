Bhopal: Vector scare flies high in Saket Nagar, Arera Colony

Teams conducting survey of dengue and malaria cases in colonies in the city have identified posh areas like Saket Nagar and Arera Colony as the worst affected. The teams have detected mosquito larva, responsible for vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya in these posh localities. Accumulated water in coolers, earthen vessels, fountains and pits are providing perfect place for the mosquitoes to thrive.

E-7 in Arera Colony, C-2 sector of Saket Nagar, Pipalia Pendekhan were detected as breeding pockets for the mosquitoes. Malaria department jointly with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have constituted teams and conducting door-to-door survey in all 19 zones of the city to check the outbreak of dengue, malaria and chikungunya. Number of ponds and water bodies are full to the brim, thanks to good rainfall. However, stagnant water has turned into breeding ground for the mosquitoes.

District Malaria Officer (DMO) Dr Akhilesh Dubey said, “Water storing habit is major cause of dengue and malaria. Previously, colonies along Hoshangabad Road were prone to dengue and malaria. But since, water supply is being supplied through Narmada lines, residents do not need have to store water for daily use and this has helped in checking outbreak of mosquito–borne diseases.

Our department teams are conducting survey in all the 19 zones of state capital and we have received feedback that larva are present in almost all the areas of the city. Most affected pockets are C-2 sector of Saket Nagar, Pipalia Pendekhan and E-7 of Arera Colony, said Dubey. Last year, larva was even detected in areas like 45-Bunglow, Char Imli, Arera Colony and other posh colonies. The teams are also counseling the residents ways to check spread of diseases. The people should ensure that the breeding places of mosquitoes inside their houses and their vicinity are destroyed, he added.