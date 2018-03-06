Bhopal: Varsities non-teaching staff on indefinite strike from tomorrow

Bhopal: Over 5000 non-teaching employees of state’s seven varsities will strike their work indefinitely and stage a sit-in from Wednesday for fulfillment of their 19-point charter of demands. The protest is being held under the banner of Madhya Pradesh State Universities Association of non-teaching staff, which on February 16 had decided to stage an agitation if government fails to concede to their demands.

Their key demands include implementation of recommendation of seventh pay commission, regularisation of daily wagers and contingency workers, pension as being paid to employees of ministry and government department, providing pay-scale and time-scale and increment in monthly medical allowances from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000.

The association alleged that despite the government’s order issued in October 2016, the varsities’ administration have deliberately not regularised the daily wagers and the contingency workers. The strike is expected to hit lakhs of students as the academic session is in progress besides it will also hamper the up-coming examinations would also lead to delay in the results. Around 1.5 lakh students are waiting for their results in Barkatullah University alone for the last one month. The academic session, which is running late, would feel the maximum heat of agitation of the non-teaching staff.

We are forced to stage a sit-in by varsities administration. We were on strike last year too with the same demands but no actions were taken on them despite the assurance of government, said Regional General Secretary of Association, Lakhan Singh Parmar.

All not on same page at BU

Barkatullah University Employees Association office bearers are not on same page over strike. Some of them have expressed their reservation on going on strike. We should not go on a strike as administration had given us a written assurance to regularise contingency and daily wage workers by March end, said one of the staffer. However, BU employee association general secretary Dheerendra Singh said that they have extended their support to the agitation. Regular employees would stage a sit-in from Wednesday, he added.

Strike to hit preparations for DAVV convention

The administration of Devi Ahilya University has asked its employees not to participate in the strike as their participations will take a toll on preparations for University Convocation scheduled for March 30. State varsities association executive body member Ashish Tiwari, however, confirmed that they had decided to join in.