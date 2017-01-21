Bhopal: Vaishya mahasammelan meet on January 23

UMARIA: District chairman of Vaishya mahasammelan Mahesh Gupta informed that the convention of Bandhavgarh tehsil will be organised on 23 January, 11 am at Madhibag. The chief guest of the convention will be Padam Singhania state vice-chairman, special guest will be Arbind Bansal division general secretary and Sanjeev Khandelwal state executive member. In the convention different eminent of Vaishya community will be present. On this occasion district post officials, Bandhavgarh tehsil chairman Rajiv Gupta, woman tehsil chairperson Anamika Gupta including tehsil post officials and members will be present.