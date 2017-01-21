UMARIA: District chairman of Vaishya mahasammelan Mahesh Gupta informed that the convention of Bandhavgarh tehsil will be organised on 23 January, 11 am at Madhibag. The chief guest of the convention will be Padam Singhania state vice-chairman, special guest will be Arbind Bansal division general secretary and Sanjeev Khandelwal state executive member. In the convention different eminent of Vaishya community will be present. On this occasion district post officials, Bandhavgarh tehsil chairman Rajiv Gupta, woman tehsil chairperson Anamika Gupta including tehsil post officials and members will be present.
Bhopal: Vaishya mahasammelan meet on January 23
Tagged with: Bandhavgarh tehsil District Chairman Madhibag ‘Vaishya Mahasammelan
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Mere Assembly draft will not heal wounds
The unanimous resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly calling for the return of Kashmiri Pandits who had fled…
Raise tax exemption limit for small businesses
The small industries have been suffering since 2016. The credit given by the banking sector to micro and small industries…
Will UP rise above caste prejudice?
ALTHOUGH Narendra Modi consciously projects himself as the face of “Digital India”, his seemingly casual references ever so often to…
Donald Trump and the US media must make up
True to expectations, the Donald Trump presidency in the United States is starting on a stormy note. His first interaction…
Time for Supreme Court to defuse Jallikattu rallies
It is doubtlessly a setback to restoration of normalcy that the meeting of Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam with…