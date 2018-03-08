Bhopal: Use social media for public good: Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that social media should be used for people’s welfare. He made the above remarks at a training workshop on social media held for public relations officers on Wednesday.

He said the social media is very effective and it should stop publicity of negative incidents and false information. Chouhan said that there is a possibility for setting up links between public and the government through social media, so people must get the information about the government schemes, which is their right. He further said, “It is a great job to take the positive activities to the people and make them priority news. This can be made easy through some training.”

The chief minister said, “The social media works at a fast pace. Hence, spreading false information leads to rumours. To tackle this, facts should be presented timely.” It is essential to spread good and inspiring news that develop positive thinking in the society, he said, adding that for this one has to remain active and alert while working skillfully.

Chouhan said making effective use of social media is the need of the hour and about the government schemes he said that these schemes should be present on all platforms of social media so that maximum people can benefit from it. Besides the government can be apprised of the opinions of the public so that improvements can be made with immediate effect, he said.

In his welcome address, commissioner of public relations P Narhari said work has begun to ensure the presence of government schemes on media. Those who have availed benefits from the schemes and changed their lifestyle, were also urged to inspire others by staying active of social media.Principal Secretary S.K. Mishra welcomed the chief minister and additional director of public relations Suresh Gupta, additional secretary public relations Dr H.L Choudhury, executive director Madhya Pradesh Madhya Mangla Mishra and senior officers were present at the workshop.