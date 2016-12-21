Bhopal: Use Dugdha Sangh water to wash coaches, NGT tells railways

BHOPAL: The Central Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Tuesday, instructed the Railways to use the water of the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) of Sanchi Dugdha Sangh for cleaning coaches and washing platforms at Habibganj Railway station instead of using potable water. The Railways have been asked to come up with a plan for the purpose.

The instructions were issued during a hearing on a petition filed by Shailendra Modi against Sanchi Dugdha Sangh. Modi had alleged that the ETP of Sanchi Dudgha Sangh was out of order and that the Sangh was releasing 1000 litres of untreated water every day.

But Sanchi Dugdha Sangh clarified that only treated water is released and presented a report of the MP Pollution Board saying that the ETP was working fine.

Advocate Om Shankar Shrivastava said, “NGT has instructed Railways to use Sanchi Dugdha Sangh ETP water as the Sangh has claimed that ETP water is clean. We had filed the petition against the Sangh stating that ETP was non-functional and the Sangh was releasing untreated water. But Sanchi Dugdha Sangh and MP Pollution Control Board both claimed that the ETP is okay. Then we suggested that if the water is clean, the Railways should use it. The NGT accepted our plea and instructed the Railways to use Dughdha Sangh ETP water instead of potable water

This instruction will force the Railway to use Dugdha Sangh ETP water and if the water is found polluted, the claim of the Dugdha Sangh would be exposed, Advocate Shirvastava added.