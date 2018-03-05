Bhopal: Urdu writer Prof. Abdul Qavi Desnavi remembered

BHOPAL: Prof. Abdul Qavi Desnavi played three roles, one being a mentor who ruled over the hearts of Bhopalites, second being a researcher who spent his maximum time in understanding literature and culture, and thirdly his contribution in India’s freedom struggle, said Ali Mukti Dashnavi.

He was addressing a gathering at a national seminar organized in memory of the Urdu writer Prof Desnavi .The seminar jointly organised by MP Urdu Academy and State’s Department of culture, at State Museum on Sunday.

Chief Guest of the programme Prof Abdul Sattav Dehalvi appealed to translate the work of prof Desnavi on Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad in regional languages. Many books published by the financial support of state’s Urdu academy were unveiled in the programme.

The service of Prof Desnavi should not be wasted. We will translate all the work of the Urdu writer in Hindi language, said Urdu Academy’s secretary Nusrat Mehandi during the inauguration of National Seminar.