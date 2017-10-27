Bhopal: Urban or rural; story is the same

SHIVPURI: The NH 3, which links the city with Gwalior and Guna is awaiting repairs for the past three years. The Circuit House Road in the city is dug up for the past two months. Shivpuri has many tourist attractions and many tourists visit the town. The roads leading to the tourist village and places of interest are also in a very bad shape.

The local residents use masks to protect themselves from dust while crossing the Batti Chouraha, on the road that leads to the state highway. The road that leads to Chhatri and Bhadaiyan Kund – two places worth visiting in the town – is full of potholes and so is that main road that leads from Gurudwara to Hospital Square. At some places, it difficult to make out whether their pits between the roads and there is road between the pits.