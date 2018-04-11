Bhopal: Urban administration dept to venture into public transport, to ply 550 buses

Bhopal: In a bid to give tough competition to private transporters and improve inter-city connectivity, the department of urban administration has decided to run 550 new buses across the state. The buses will connect as many as 11 cities including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Bhind and Guna. The facility is likely to start within next two months.

The department will ply all types of buses like mini-buses, midi-buses, standard buses and standard AC buses on these routes. In order to ensure safe and secure ride, these buses will have special security features, viz, CCTV cameras and GP monitoring.

The department is in talks with the local municipal bodies so that the proposal could be materilaised in the scheduled time. The department is finalizing the schedule to provide safe ride to passengers in shortest possible time. These buses will take halt at newly proposed bus stations while the old bus stands will be revamped, the department officials said.

Urban administration additional commissioner Vikash Mishra said that people depends on public transport hence we have decided to augment our facilities. The officer expressed hope that the department will have an edge over private transporters as they fail to ensure the required security and other facilities. These government buses will have fewer stoppages than the private players, besides the travel time is also less as compared to private transport.