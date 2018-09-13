Bhopal: Upper caste stir, fuel prices take sheen off Shambal, bonus

The hike in prices of petrol and diesel and the agitation on amendment in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are proving dear to the state BJP government. People have forgotten ‘Sambal Yojana’ launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for poor and distribution of bonus to the farmers under ‘CM Samridhi Yojana’ and they have started cursing the BJP on these issues.

Both the issues have stuck the state government. Although, these issues are related to the Centre, but they may prove costly to the state BJP in the upcoming assembly polls. The state government, which is already undergoing poor financial conditions, does not want to further weaken its condition by reducing VAT. People are angry with the state government and the BJP for not reducing prices of petrol and diesel.

The agitation of the upper castes had its maximum traction in the state. The people belonging to general category and other backward classes (OBCs) are angry over not following the decision of the High Court regarding reservation in promotion. SPAAKS (Samanya, Pichara Evam Alpsankhyak Adhikari Karamchari Sangathan), constituted in the state, is going to take out a big rally in Bhopal on September 30, which would be attended by people of the state and outside. BJP is now resorting to survey report to assess the impact of upper castes agitation and fuel price hike. BJP intends to find out the influence of agitation of upper castes and fuel price hike on its voters.

Chouhan, in the light of assembly polls, had launched ‘Sambal Yojana’. More than 2 crore people were registered under the scheme. Under this scheme, the old electricity bills have been waived and its beneficiaries have to pay only Rs 200 for electricity bills. Farmers too were given crores as bonus and compensation under crop insurance scheme.

BJP was hoping that both the schemes would drive its way to success in assembly polls but the two issues, related to Centre, are giving sleepless nights to the BJP leaders. Those who were benefitted under Sambal Yojana by the BJP are now showing black flags to its leaders. The leaders of BJP organisations too have asked its party’s senior leaders to take out solution of these issues.

BJP spokesman Rajnish Agarwal said the price hike of petrol and diesel was a temporary problem and we would overcome them soon. Agarwal said no scheme was made by the state government taking caste equations under consideration. Hence, no agitation would have any impact on poll prospects of the party.