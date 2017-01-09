Bhopal: Untreated diabetic retinopathy can cause total blindness says Doctor

BHOPAL: More than 390 patients reached Gayatri Shakti Peeth for free checkup camp of diabetic retinopathy on Sunday. Dr Lalit Verma, Retina specialist from Delhi, Dr Rajeev Raman from Chennai, Dr Prashant Bawankule from Nagpur performed the initial check up of the patients.

Dr Verma said that almost every diabetes patient is exposed to diabetic retinopathy and they should get their retina test done in every six months so that the disease can be detected at early stage. Generally, the symptoms are not visible in the early stage of the disease and they are found when visibility starts decreasing rapidly.

“The disease is capable of blinding the patient and that is why it is very important for diabetes patients to get eye tests done in six months.

To control not just diabetic retinopathy but also effects of diabetes on body, every diabetes patient should follow a strict and healthy lifestyle. The camp was organised by Bhopal Division Opthalmic Society and Vitreo Retinal Society of India together to bring awareness among diabetes patient for the disease.