Bhopal: The state assembly on Friday witnessed unruly scenes as the MLAs hurled charges of interference in each other’s constituencies.

Congress MLA Govind Singh, during call attention motion, said that standing crops in Bhind district have been damaged due to Maunagar drinking water project. Narmada valley development minister Lal Singh Arya said that the matter is related to his constituency – Gohad. Arya said that Singh intends to stop Gohad’s development and “is abusing him as he belongs to SC category.”

Earlier during question hour, Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Sheela Tyagi and BJP MLA Divyaraj Singh had a sharp exchange of words over non-payment of compensation to farmers for acquiring land for link canal of Bansagar project.