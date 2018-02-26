Bhopal: Unrelenting guest teachers continues stir

Bhopal: Hundreds of guest teachers under the banner of Grand Alliance continued picketing at Ambedka Park in Tulsi Nagar on Sunday, the second day of their agitation. Series of meeting with state revenue minister Uma Shankar Gupta and administration remained inconclusive.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident. Police had barricaded the roads and were seen manning the traffic. Long queues of motors including public transport vehicles were seen on the two sides of the road due to the protest of the arrived teachers.

The adamant teachers who have protesting since Saturday, refused to end their stir till all their demands were fulfilled. A delegation of teachers called on revenue minister Uma Shankar Gupta appraising their grievances and their demands. However, since the minister failed to redress their issues or offer any solution, the agitators decided to continue their protest.

Guest teachers and other contractual employees working in various department has floated a Grand Alliance—“Janhit Mahagathbandan Karmchari Sagathan”, MP. The alliance was given permission to hold demonstration for two days which ended on Sunday, and now the agitating teachers cannot continue their stir on the premises.

Shambu Charan Dubey, president of Grand Alliance, said that in meeting with the minister Gupta only assurance were given. “Nothing concrete was offered. So we decided to continue the stir. Only assurance from high profile minister is not justified. It is very serious matter and we want something concrete,” said Dubey.

However, ADM GP Mali said that the administration is regular in touch with the office bearers of the Alliance. We are convincing them to end their protest, however, they seem unrelenting, said the ADM.