Bhopal: Union govt gives nod to mega food park in Mandsaur dist

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has attained an important achievement which will support the aim for doubling the income of the farmers. The Union government has given approval to establish a mega food park in Daloda Tahsil of Mandsaur district of the state.

The ministry for food processing industry has given approval to establish mega food parks in 7 states of the country including Madhya Pradesh. Works to set up Mega Food Park will be carried out by M/s Chetak Enterprises Co Ltd. An amount of around Rs 500 crore will be invested. Big companies like Dabur, Zandu Pharmaceuticals and Patanjali will be linked to this project. Beside farmers of Malwa region, farmers of Rajasthan’s districts situated at the border of Madhya Pradesh will be benefited by this project.