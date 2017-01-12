Bhopal: Unfazed by demonetisation, Vallabh Bhavan annex to be ready by Nov 1

BHOPAL: The demonetization has left construction projects of contractors and builders in the lurch forcing them to extend their deadlines and retrench the workers. But, Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Company Ltd is carrying out construction of Vallabh Bhavan annex at war footing to meet the deadline of November 1, the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh when the annex is planned to be inaugurated. The revised cost is Rs 431.75 crore. All the blocks and frames have been constructed and now finishing touch is being given. The proposed total built-up area is approximately 84,000 square metres, inclusive of separate utility block and a multi level parking. The shortage of accommodation in Vallabh Bhawan necessitated its expansion and the state government intends to build an extension complex building for the present Secretariat building, Vallabh Bhawan in the same vicinity. Capital Project Administration (CPA) is the executing agency for this project. EPCO was entrusted to select an architectural firm and coordinate the architectural services.

Bhushan Karmarkar, project operation manager, SP Group, said, “It is the team work which pays the dividend. We care for our workers and labourers. This is the reason we have managed to keep the flock intact even after demonetisation. Other contractors and builders have lingered on the project and retrenched the workers. While SP Company does not need it. All members of the company are working as usual to ensure quality and meet the dead line.” Executive engineer, CPA, Ajay Shrivastava said, “The SP Group is dedicated to meet the deadline. Even in the condition of demonetization, the company has managed to perform effectively. Each and every worker has bank account so they do not to worry about salaries. Construction of all the blocks and frames has been completed and now the finishing touch is being given.”