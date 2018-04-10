Bhopal: Undeclared curfew in 12 districts during April 10 bandh  

Bhopal: More than one dozen districts will be under;undeclared curfew; during a bandh called by a section of society on Tuesday. However, nobody in the administration or in the police was able to tell who called the bandh as no organisation or person came out with a proposal for strike.

The district administrations of various districts had prepared themselves to face any untoward situation during bandh. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges and efforts are on to make market closed till afternoon. Some major divisions like Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Rewa, Indore and Ujjain are under scanner. The intelligence agency has alerted the IGs of the ranges and also the divisional commissioners to prepare preventive measures for the bandh.

Meanwhile, no community organisations have informed the government about their participation in the bandh. But some small originations are circulating the messages on social media and asking people to participate in the bandh. Following the messages, the district administration is taking precautionary measures.

Home minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur told media persons that he would going to monitor the whole situation personally by sitting in the control room. “This will going to help taking fast decision”. “The government is taking precaution after violence reported on April 2 during the SC/ST sponsored agitation. The police are keeping tight vigil on the messages of social media and whoever will post the provoking messages would be arrested”, he informed.

The OBC United Front of MP, one of the major organisations of the OBC, asks the community members to keep themselves away from the bandh. Bhopal division convenor V Kumar informed Free Press that they did not support the agitation called bythe unreserved community. He claimed that some sections or originations are spreading the message for observing bandh on Tuesday.

Bhopal Collector Sudama Kahde issued instructions regarding participation of the government employees in the bandh, on Monday. He made it clear that some government employees take leave or goes on mass leave to participate in various social and religious demonstrations or in the meetings. This creates loss to the state in connection with security.

According to the GAD order (February 2,1991) the act of the government employee comes into ‘misconduct’ category. Under the provisions, the employees concerned will be charged with break-in- service as his absence will be considered as an unauthorised absent and secondly the employee will be charged with strict action.

The collector has asked the employees to follow the government orders on the issue. The DEO of Bhopal has also issued orders to school principals that the district collector has imposed section 144 in the district. It is informed that anyone trying to gather near school premises will be charged under the law. It is asked to keep tight vigil on the activities and also to secure the buses and the children from any untoward situations.