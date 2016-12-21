Bhopal: Umashankar hid info about being director of Mahanagar bank

BHOPAL: The income tax department’s raids on Mahanagar Nagrik Sahakari Bank, founder chairman and BJP leader Sushil Vaswani has sent shock waves in Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. Vaswani is said to be very close to revenue minister Umashankar Gupta. Gupta is director in Mahanagar Bank but he did not mention it in his affidavit, submitted with his nomination papers in the Assembly elections of 2013.

Gupta in this affidavit stated that he owns shares of Rs 35,000 in Mahanagar Bank while his wife Radha Gupta has shares of Rs 40,000. Gupta and his wife also have bank account and term deposits (FDR) in this bank. Three years ago, Gupta and his wife had FDRs each of Rs 9 lakh in this bank.

Vaswani has close relations with other BJP leaders too. He is director of National Cooperative Housing Federation of India. He has been bagging contracts from government departments and he took benefit of his being a BJP leader in the past 13 years.

I-T department during raids on Vaswani’s house and offices, seized computer, laptop and other electronic material. It is expected that it may lead to further disclosures. According to sources, information about Vaswani having business relations with officers of Bhopal Municipal Corporation has also come to the fore.

Sources in I-T department said inputs about depositing huge amount of money in bank accounts of Vaswani family were received post-demonetisation. I-T department was also receiving information about exchange of old notes in Bairagarh. Around a month ago, police had seized new currency notes to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh in Bairagarh. It was revealed that local businessmen were behind that.

Links of Mahanagar bank with exchange of notes in Bairagarh have also come to the fore. A senior I-T officer maintains though the working of Mahanagar Bank is causing suspicion but information about irregularities committed by it could be told only after a detailed probe.