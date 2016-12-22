Bhopal: Udhar Ka Pati a play was staged Hasya Natya Samaroh

BHOPAL: Directed by Sumit Dwivedi and scripted by Vanmala Bhawalalkar, a comedy ‘Udhar Ka Pati’ was staged on Wednesday- second day of three day ‘8th Hasya Natya Samaroh’ at Shaheed Bhavan. The fest is being organised by Ekta, Madhya Pradesh Karmachari Rangmanch to mark the first death anniversary of senior theatre artist Sanjay Bhoskar.

The play is the saga of the elderly Dada ji, who lives in a village on the outskirts of Bhopal. A bachelor, he adopts a daughter Sheela, whom he sends to Bhopal for studies. And as can be expected with young girls, she finds a love and marries him.

Now, Dadaji wanted her to wed the son of the Sarpanch but she tells him that her husband is a very rich man. The reality is that her husband is a middle class run-of-the-mill man.

Meanwhile, another adopted daughter of Dadaji, who lives in Indore, is in love with a doctor and Dadaji decides to go to Indore to get her married to her lover. On the way, he decides to meet Sheela. And this brings about many twists and turns in the play, creating situational comedy.

When Sheela comes to know of Dadaji’s impending visit, she burrows furniture from her neighbours so that she can show that she has married a rich man. As her husband is very plain-looking, she persuades Naresh, a brother of her neighbour Shobha, to play her husband while her real husband is given the role of servant. At the end of play, the truth is revealed. The one-hour-and forty-five-minutes-long play highlights show off nature of people. It was presented by Ekta, Madhya Pradesh Karmachari Rangmanch.

Moreover, a felicitation ceremony was also held on Tuesday, in which city-based senior theatre actor Jyotsana Mehta and Waseem Khan were felicitated with Ekta Samman Samaroh’.