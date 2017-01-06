BHOPAL: Canara Bank has succeeded in turning Ucher village near Sanchi into a cashless facility equipped village. In a programme, the bank’s executive director PV Bharati said that Ucher village has been announced as cashless facility equipped village under Digital India scheme of the government. Village Panchayat, sarpanch, Devabai Prakashchand Sharma thanked the bank management for extending the facility and appealed to the people to make use of facilities provided by the bank.
Bhopal: Ucher turns into cashless facility equipped village
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 06, 2017 08:44 am
