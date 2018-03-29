Bhopal: Two women commit suicide in separate incidents

Bhopal: A newly married woman hanged herself to death in her home located at Purani Basti under the limits of Baghsewania police station on Tuesday evening. According to police, the deceased woman was identified as Monica Shrivastav, 26.

In a hand written suicide note she has said that she was ending her life at her own will and that no one else should be held responsible. According to police, her husband Pankaj Shrivastav is a forest guard, a resident of Sagar and was living in Baghsewania.

The deceased was scheduled to leave for Shirdi in Maharashtra on Tuesday and they had train reservation on the day when she was found dead. The statements of the family members, in-laws and husband are yet to be recorded. Meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at her residence at Chawani Pathar under Bilkharia police station area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased Kanchan Bai was found hanging and was later declared dead while rushed to a nearby hospital. Her husband works as labourer in a hotel. Police said that the reason behind the suicide remained unknown and would be investigated. The family members were not aware of the reason behind the suicide. The police have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC and have started further investigation.