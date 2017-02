UMARIA: District Mining Officer RK Pandey and Mine Surveyor Narvad Singh Armo seized two tractors which was laden with stones and were going from Mardari to Pipradi. Tractor owner was Aadhar Singh, driver Ganga Singh resident Amadongri and other tractor owner Shrinath resident Norozabad, an action is being taken against them. The tractors were transporting stones without documents. The mining officer made the case under mines section and is taking action to present him in collector court.