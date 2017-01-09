Bhopal: Two portals of MP selected for gold, silver awards

BHOPAL: Two portals run by the state government, namely Online Social Security Scheme Management System (OSSSMS) and Madhya Pradesh Shram Seva portals have been selected for e-governance national awards in gold and silver categories respectively for the year 2016-17. The awards will be given on January 10.

The director of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Sunil Jain informed Free Press that the state has received two national awards. The State Pension Portal OSSSMS has won the Gold and the Madhya Pradesh Shram Seva Portal has won the Silver award.

Through the portal, without taking any application from the beneficiary, 5.58 lakh pension holders have been upgraded in last one year.

Similarly the Madhya Pradesh Sharam Seva Portal won the silver award. The awards will be given at Visakhapatnam by chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on January 10.