Bhopal: Two newborns die at Sultania, parents hold nurses responsible

Father-in-law of a woman accuses a nurse of asking him to get rid of dead baby quickly

Defiant hospital superintendent refutes allegation, claims the nurses are not at all responsible for Deaths

BHOPAL: After Hamidia Hospital, now Sultania Zanana Hospital faced the rage of parents after two newborn infants died in the hospital on Monday night. Alleging the nurses of being responsible for death, the attendants of the women created ruckus in the hospital.

Swami Pal Singh, who brought his daughter-in-law to Sultania, claimed that the nurses of the hospital did not take proper care of the baby and that is why the infant died. Shailendra, who brought his wife, said that after his wife had labour pain, he immediately brought her to hospital but here, the nurses took around 30 minutes for admitting his wife. It was the delay which caused the death of the baby, he alleged.

Superintendent, Sultania Zanana Hospital, Dr Karan Pipre, said that both the babies were premature and in cases of premature deliveries there are several complications. “There was no mistke on part of nurses as we tried our best to save both the babies. One baby was five month mature and another was eight month. There are many complications associated with such deliveries”.

On the other hand, Swami Pal Singh also claimed that the behaviour of the nurses was very bad. “The nurses behave very badly here. After handing over my dead grandson, one of the nurses asked me to get rid of him as soon as possible”, he said. Dr Pipre said that there are other patients the nurses have to take care of. I am sure that my staff could not have said any such insensitive thing”.