Bhopal: Two dozen colleges fail to send report for World Bank aid

Bhopal: With last date almost over to avail funds from the World Bank for development of college’s infrastructure two dozen colleges have failed to send their inter departmental report to the higher education department for further proceeding.

Moreover, 39 colleges have submitted an incomplete report while 19 colleges whose report was sent back for improvement have not cared to send back an amended report. Taking cognisance of lackadaisical approach of the college administration, commissioner has warned the principals of the colleges of action against them if they fail to send the reports within time.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme was initiated by the World Bank for the improving state run colleges. As per the programme the colleges could get a sum of up to Rs 10 crore for improving basic infrastructure of the colleges.

Principals of the colleges were given appropriate training at IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Indore – to identify hurdles in providing quality education and to make project for their respective colleges. These colleges had to submit their report to the IIM by 17 May, 2018.

IIM had sent a letter to the higher education department detailing that several colleges despite reminders haven’t send project reports of their colleges. Commissioner higher education in turn also reminded the colleges to send their reports to IIM, Indore.

Despite several reminders two dozen colleges haven’t submitted a project report at all. Commissioner has warned of strict action against such principals if they fail to submit report by 23 June to the IIM. Commissioner has also warned those college principals whose report was found to incomplete or who not sent their corrected report to the IIM.