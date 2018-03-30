Bhopal: Two businessmen duped of lakhs in similar modus operandi

Bhopal: In two separate incidents, two persons were relieved of their valuables in the last twenty four hours. The modus operandi in both the cases was the same. A city based businessman was duped to the tune of Rs 4 lakh by unidentified miscreants in busy market of MP Nagar in Zone 1, on Wednesday noon.

According to MP Nagar police station SHO Tarun Bhati, the complainant was identified as RN Gupta, resident of Arera colony. He had come to the area of Zone 1 near the city bank behind Om electricals for some work. It was around 1:30 pm that he had parked the car in the area and as he was about to alight an unidentified accused approached him and said that he has parked his car ahead of complainant’s car.

He said that he has to take out his car so the complainant should move his car a little behind. Bhati said the complainant moved the car behind but suddenly another man approached him and said that few currency notes have fallen from his car and that he should pick them up.

It was a trap as the accused had already dropped a few notes near the spot and the complainant fell prey to it. As the victim moved to pick the notes, the accused stole his bag and a laptop from his car and fled. The complainant told police that the stolen bag contained Rs 4.30 lakh while the laptop was of Apple company.

Police later accessed CCTV footage of the area where the incident was captured. Meanwhile, in another incident a 35-year-old businessman was duped by unidentified miscreant on Wednesday noon. The complainant Saumya Roonwal is a resident of Arera colony and was sleeping inside his parked car near SBI at new market at around 12:30 pm.

According to TT Nagar police, the complainant saw an unidentified man knocking on the panes. He said that as he got down to check whether there is a problem with his rear tyre as the unidentified man was indicating he found few notes spilled on the road.

The complainant then bowed down to pick the notes and as he went inside, to his surprise the bag in his car was found missing. He said that the bag contained Rs 2 lakh in cash and few documents.