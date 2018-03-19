Bhopal: Two booked for sexually exploiting women

Bhopal: A 22-year-old woman has filed a rape complaint against her former colleague who sexually assaulted her for two consecutive years on the pretext of marriage.

The man started avoiding her and threatened her when the woman when started mounting pressure on him for marriage.

According to Piplani police, the complainant is a resident of Bairagarh area and worked in a showroom in MP Nagar.

The accused Sheikh Haidar, who also worked there, came in her contact in 2016. When the two entered into a relationship, the accused took her to a restaurant in Piplani area where he proposed to her.

They developed physical relation as the woman never doubted his intentions. The woman told police that the man later started avoiding her and even refused to marry her. The accused raped her at several locations including his home located at Subhash Fatak and other areas.

When the man threatened her to stay away, the woman filed a complaint against him in woman police station from where the case diary was transferred to Piplani police station.

The accused has been arrested and was sent to jail by police on Sunday. Meanwhile, in another incident, a 24-year-old woman, a resident of Nai Basti, has filed a complaint against a married man.

According to police the accused Sabu Khan, a resident of Abbas Nagar under the limits of Gandhi Nagar police station is married and lives in the area with his wife and children.

The complainant is separated from her husband and came in contact with the accused recently after which the latter promised her of marriage. According to complainant the accused started exploiting her physically but whenever she asked him for marriage he would avoid it.

It was on Saturday that he ruled out marrying her and even threatened her with dire consequences if she tried to build pressure on him for the marriage. The woman then came to Gandhi Nagar police station and filed a complaint.