BHOPAL: The forest department arrested two persons for poaching of Siberian cranes on Thursday. Two dead and three alive Siberian cranes were recovered from their possession. According to sources, Om Prakash and Ramu Kewat have been arrested for poaching Siberian cranes. DFO KN Tiwari said, “Two boatmen have been arrested with two poached and three alive Siberian cranes. Om Prakash and Ramu Kewat were found guilty of poaching the migratory bids. Two dead and three alive birds were recovered from them.”
Bhopal: Two boatmen nabbed for poaching Siberian cranes
