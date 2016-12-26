Bhopal: Two attack building material supplier with swords, booked

BHOPAL: A building material supplier was critically injured after being attacked by two persons with sharp-edged weapons over old rivalry at Ashoka Garden area, police said on Sunday.

The victim was rushed to Vedanta Hospital in critical condition from where he was referred to National Hospital. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against both the accused who are brother.

According to the Ashoka Garden police, victim Amitesh Rai, 35, son of Bharat Rai, resident of Subhash Nagar area, is a building material supplier. The incident took place on Saturday night in Saubhagya Nagar where the victim went to attend a function organised by a relative. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Thakur and his brother Deepak Thakur. Both the accused are as party workers of the BJP and claim to have good political links. In the year 2009 there was a dispute between accused and the victim and since then both the accused were mounting pressure on the building material supplier to make compromise in the matter.

On Saturday night, when Rai came face to face with the accused there was an altercation among them over the same issue and the dispute soon turned nasty when both the brothers attacked victim with swords. In the attack, the victim was critically injured and both the accused fled from crime scene leaving the injured in a pool of blood. The injured was then taken to Vedanta hospital from where he was referred to National hospital. A case under sections 307, 294, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against both the accused.