Bhopal: Two accused arrested in two seperate incidents of crime against women

Bhopal: A 38-year-old man has been booked by the Chola Mandir police for outraging modesty of his own daughter for the past three years. The girl had lost her mother few years back and she had nobody to tell her plight. Police said that the accused Ratiram Ahirwar, a resident of locality used to sexually assault his daughter who is a class X student.

The survivour kept mum for the past three years and used to remain depressed over the issue. The matter came to light when her school teacher noticed an anomaly in her behaviour and counseled her after which she broke down and narrated her woes. The teacher later lodged a complaint with the police.

After the death of survivor’s mother, the accused married another woman. His wife from the second marriage used to live in the same house, still the accused used to sexually assault the victim. On the basis of the preliminary investigation the police have registered a case under section 376 and 506 of the IPC and under relevant sections of POCSO Act and started further investigation.

Meanwhile in another incident, Shahpura police have booked an alleged miscreant for sexually assaulting and exploiting a 25-year-old girl for the past six years on the pretext of marrying her. The survivour, a resident of Amar Jyoti Apartment was sexually assaulted by the accused Faiz Mohammad Khan.

He met the survivour in July 2012 and later continued to rape her on the pretext of marrying her. When the victim pressed for marriage the accused refused and threatened her with death. The police have registered a case under section 376 and 506 of the IPC and have started search for the accused.