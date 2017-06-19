Bhopal: TV channel expose- Cong asks CM to reveal truth

Bhopal: The leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha Ajay Singh asked the chief minister to clarify the expose made by a TV channel that the family members of Mandsaur killings were called and were told them to ask CM to end fast observed in Bhopal.

Ajay Singh on Sunday stated that a TV channel has exposed the entire planning of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to end his five star fast. He had asked to pay the amount spent on conducting the fast.

The CM had staged big drama of indefinite fast in Bhopal, and after two days he ended the drama claiming that the family members of farmers killed in Mandsaur had urged him to end the fast. But the truth is that family members of the deceased were transported from Mandsaur to Bhopal and they were asked to tell the CM to end the fast whereas none of them were worried about the CM’s fast, claimed the Congress leader.

“The post of CM is one of the most important and responsible post of the state, he is answerable to 7.5 crore people of the state. He should not have staged such a drama to mislead the people. He should pay back the amount spent on fast and should also clarify the whole drama”, Ajay Singh said.