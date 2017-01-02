Bhopal: Turned to demonstration ground, Ambedkar Park awaits facelift

BHOPAL: The sprawling Ambedkar Park needs a serious face lift as the well fenced park has taken the shape of the ground where demonstrations are held. It has donned non-attractive look due to poor maintenance.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration always talks about beautification of the city but it looks least interested for Ambedkar Park.

In need of greenery and ornamental flowers to enhance the beauty of the Ambedkar Park, the park is a spread on a wide open area but is used only for demonstrations, protests and sit-in. Authority concerned looks least interested in maintaining the park.

The auto rickshaw drivers, vendors, mechanics run their business on the periphery of the park, making it look ugly.

However, Ambedkar Park is centre point for many residential colonies like Harshvardhan Nagar, Tulsi Nagar, CI homes, Sanjay Complex and if it is developed and maintained properly, the residents can use it.

Hirdesh Nowrang

“It has become the den of vendors, mechanics, and auto rickshaw drivers. Authority concerned should look into the matter because a huge amount is allocated for the maintenance of the parks.”

Bilal Khan

“It is very unfortunate on the part of Ambedkar Park that it wears the look of simply a ground where demonstration, sit-in and protest are held. It should be properly developed with greenery and ornamental plants, coconut trees etc. A park should look like a park.”

Raju Goswami

“We have raised the issue to local corporator but nothing happened for face lifting of the park. BMC talks about beautification of the city but never took interest in beautifying the Ambedkar Park. It is pathetic condition with administration.”

Vijay Kesharwani

“There is urgent need of beautification of Ambedkar Park as residents hardly use it due to its poor conditions and non-attractive look. Local traders should also come forward to beautify the much spacious park for public utility.”