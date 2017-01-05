Bhopal: Turn veggie, Siddha Bhau to students

BHOPAL: A programme to promote vegetarianism was organised at Mithi Gobindram Public School, Sant Hirdaram Nagar here on Wednesday. The students were also given certificates and mementos in the programme.

Siddha Bhau, guide of the institution, in his address stressed on adhering to human values like empathy towards animals and emphasised on promoting vegetarianism. He also apprised the students of the benefits of vegetarianism and the ill effects of non-vegetarianism. He explained that the structure and size of teeth and intestines of human beings prove that nature has designed human body for consuming vegetables and not meat.