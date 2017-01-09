Bhopal: TT Nagar police nab robbers

BHOPAL: The TT Nagar police arrested a habitual offender involved in 15 cases of robberies and thefts and recovered Rs 6800, one mobile phone, and an ATM card from his possession.

Acting on a tip off, the offender was nabbed near PGBT College. When he was searched, a mobile phone, cash, an ATM card and UID card were recovered. A motorbike bearing registration number MP04-MC-0945 was also seized from the accused. The motorbike is owned by his brother.

As per the TT Nagar police sources, victim Sudhakar Dushe lodged a complaint with the TT Nagar police and in the complain he stated that on January 5 he had gone along with his wife to New Market where a bike-borne miscreant snatched purse from her wife and escaped. He tried to chase the miscreant but failed to catch him. The motorbike bike was bearing registration number MP04-MC-0945.

The details of the motorbike were traced. The owner was identified as Ifthekhar Hasan who told the police that the motorbike is used by his younger brother Shawar Hasan.

The accused had committed seven robberies in the past. The accused had committed robberies in Piplani, Govindpura, MP Nagar and TT Nagar.