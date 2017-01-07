Bhopal: Truck crushes 10-year-old child

BHOPAL: A speeding truck crushed a 10-year-old boy at Ramgarha Jod on Narsinhgarh Road, under Berasia police station on Friday evening.

As per the police, Rahul, 10, was crossing the road when a speeding truck hit him. Rahul was rushed to a hospital where the attending doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Jyoti Meena of Binapur under Gunga police station died while undergoing treatment. She had consumed poisonous substance on January 4. She was admitted in hospital. No suicide note has been recovered.