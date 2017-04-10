Bhopal: Triple talaq unconstitutional, says Shazia Ilmi

BHOPAL: “Triple talaq is unconstitutional and non-mythological issue and I appeal to people for help to get rid from it,” says Shazia Ilmi, the BJP leader on Triple Talq. Ilmi was speaking in a seminar, organised by a monthly magazine ‘Navlok Bharat. She further said “Nowadays, slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka’ is becoming development mantra. It is for the first time when development has been associated with feeling. Till now, it is being associated with feelings of caste or region.”

Addressing the programme, Sudhanshu Trivedi, the BJP National spokesperson said, “The process of change has begun in India and, it is going to become super power. But India is youngest country and oldest culture in the world.”

He also talked about many issues including triple talaq, Vande Matram protest and Ram Janamabhoomi. On the occasion, minister for public relations Narottam Mishra, , senior journalist Rameshchandra Agrawal, Ramesh Sharma, MP Alok sanjar, Kailash Sarang and Vishwas Sarang were present on the occasion.