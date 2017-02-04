Bhopal: Tribal woman raped; two including husband held

Alirajpur: In a barbaric act, a tribal woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband, who also chopped off her hair in a fit of rage after she was raped by a 45-year-old man in Alirajpur district, police said on Friday.

The alleged rape took place at village Badi Jheeri on Tuesday night, when the 35-year-old victim was sleeping in a government school near her house and the accused identified as Kalu Singh criminally assaulted her, they said.

When the victim’s husband, who was away for work in neighbouring Gujarat came to know about the incident, he instead of sympathising with his wife, arrived home and allegedly beat her, Alirajpur SP, Karthikeyan K said. Enraged, he also chopped off her hair, the SP added.

The woman then reported both the incidents in Udaygarh police station where two separate cases were registered against the accused duo.

On the complaint of the victim a case under 376 (rape) of IPC was registered against Kalu while her husband, a labourer, was booked under sections 498 (cruelty) and 323 (manhandling).

After arresting both the accused, police produced them in a court on Friday in Jobat town. While the rape accused was sent to jail, the woman’s husband was granted bail.