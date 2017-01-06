Bhopal: Transgender stabbed in fight between groups over territory

BHOPAL: A transgender was brutally stabbed by other group of eunuchs in Tilajamalpura police station area on Thursday over trespassing into the territory for “Badhai” (tips). Old rivalry over trespassing for tips is believed to be the main reason for fresh violence among eunuchs. Two eunuchs have been arrested under section 307 of the IPC.

The injured has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital where she sustained 35 stitches on back. While accused have been sent to jail after being produced in court. Police attributed the clash to fight for establishing one-upmanship in them.

As per police sources, Abrar Kajal and Pappi attacked Hina with knife when the latter went to their territory for tips. Their confrontation took ugly turn when Kajal and Pappi attacked Hina with knife. Hina hails from Managwara area while Kajal and Pappi hail from Kabitpura. Police arrested Kajal and Pappi and sent them to jail after producing them in court.

Previously also, clash between groups of eunuchs was reported in the city. Kajal’s group was involved trespassing territories for tips.

A transgender had altercation with another in Kamla Nagar police station jurisdiction area last year. They stabbed a member of the other group in the stomach.