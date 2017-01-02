Bhopal: Traffic rules violation on New Year, 36 revellers booked for drunk driving

BHOPAL: Traffic police registered 321 cases of violation of traffic rules on the New Year. As many as 36 persons have been booked for drunk driving. The drive was carried out by the traffic police in association with RTO on New Year.

According to health department sources, nineteen injured persons were taken to JP Hospital and 16 were discharged after first aid treatment while 12 were taken to Katju Hospital. Rest of the cases were taken to various nearest hospitals.

As per traffic police sources, 248 persons were fined for driving without helmets while twenty three cases were registered for driving without seat belts. Twenty seven cases of wrong parking were brought to notice.

Traffic police had made check points at various square and tri-sections in the city to check the drunk driving, traffic rule violation by revellers. Lalghati Square, Alpana Tiraha, Prabhat Chowraha, Board Office Square, Retghat, Nadra Bus Stand, Bhopal Talkies, Ganesh Mandir Square, Bhadbhada Square, Manisha Market, Mata Mandir Market and others.The main object behind making so many checking points was to check the revellers from crossing limit on the New Year. Tight security was deployed to avert untoward incidents, clash and violence during celebrations.

Seven vehicles were fined. Summon of Rs 17,500 has been issued. Eight vehicles were caught plying without permit and one was found overloading. Fitness of a vehicle was suspended.