Bhopal: Traffic police turn outpost into bar

SAGAR: Three police men were enjoying wine and cigarettes in traffic police help centre. When media got informed, it made video of them and asked, why they were drinking liquor there? All the three ran from a place, and other police men were protecting them because when this video showed to duty constable Leeladhar and when their name was asked to him then these traffic police personnel refused to recognize them. SP Sachin Atulkar suspended them with immediate effect and ordered to take legal action on them.