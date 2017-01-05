NARSINGHPUR: The houses were fully decorated with rangoli, it felt like Dipawali is coming. This was the scene of village Muar, the village of janpad panchayat Gotegaon of Narsinghpur. The women of the village took the kalash on their head in a line and were eager to welcome Namami devi Narmada sewa yatra. This yatra was coming from Karelikala village. A committee has been formed in Muar for the protection of the river Narmada. The names of the members were announced from the stage; the members as well as the citizens took the resolution of keeping Narmada free from pollution, plantation will be done on both the banks of the river of one km. It was said that the amount of Rs 20,000 per hectare will be given by the government every year, till three years completed. After Narmada ashtak and aarti, a public dialogue was conducted.
Bhopal: Traditional welcome to Narmada Yatra
