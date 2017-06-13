Bhopal: Traders shut down mandis, force government to revise decision

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement of filing criminal cases against traders who purchase farm produce below MSP brought business to a standstill in mandis across the state on Monday. The announcement was made by the CM at the time of breaking his fast on Sunday. After the announcement, the traders refused to make any purchases in mandis. This sent the government into a tizzy and the mandi board had to clarify that the CM announcement was not a law and it would become effective only after a new law is promulgated.

The board also clarified that the traders can buy below-FAQ produce at any rate and it would not be considered a crime. After this clarification, trading began in some mandis, but many mandis still remained deserted Rajesh Jain, who is the representative of grain merchants in the mandi board said that the traders were taken aback by the CM’s announcements. He said that the food grains that are auctioned in mandis are, anyway of below-FAQ standard. He said that no trader can purchase these kinds of stocks at MSP. And that was why the traders had stopped making purchases.

He said that after the Mandi Board’s clarification, work had begun in most of the mandis. Grain merchant Rajiv Jain said that the government cannot force the traders to buy belowFAQ food grains at MSP. “If the government wants, it can buy such food grains at MSP”, he said. Grain merchant Sanjiv Jain, the traders have to get the food grains cleaned and that also involves expenses.

Besides, transport also costs money. In such circumstances, how is it possible for the traders to buy belowFAQ produce at MSP. mandi board MD Rakesh Shrivastava has clarified that if the price of any scheduled agricultural product in any mandi prevails below the MSP for two days in a continuation, it would be the responsibility of the mandi secretary to inform about it to the district collector and other related government bodies.

In an official press release, Shrivastava said that scheduled agricultural products are being purchased at the MSP in the mandis. He said that in case any stock is of non-standard quality then its sample should be collected and maintained at the mandi and it should be sold through open auction under the concerned regulations. The sale would be done only with the consent of the farmers.