Bhopal: Traders sell fake oil of branded firm, held

BHOPAL: The city crime branch arrested five shopkeepers under the Copyright Act from Chhola Road under Hanumanganj police station for selling fake oil in the name of Castrol Oil Company.

The crime branch also seized 336 canes containing 334 liters of oil worth Rs 1 lakh. The company employees Pradeep Kumar, Amit Jaggi had lodged a complaint with police about fake oil being sold in the market in the name of original brand Castrol Oil.

As per the complaint, substandard oil is being sold in the name of original Castrol Company and this practice incurs heavy losses to the original company. Simultaneously, it is also cheating with customers.

Company staff was sent to purchase oil from suspected shops and after confirmation, crime branch arrested Pradeep Jain, owner of Mayank Traders, with 98 canes, Vijay Kumar of Srimaya Oil Traders, with 54 canes, Rajesh Dolani of Siyaram Traders, with 77 canes, Kamlesh Meghani of Harikripa Oil Traders, with 51 canes.