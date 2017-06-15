Bhopal: Traders’ protest against GST today

Bhopal: Miffed over the complexities in central government’s soon to be rolled out new tax system goods and service tax (GST), the Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries has called a bandh in city on Thursday. City’s business community has said that they have no issues in paying legal taxes but they are against the way the government is willing to collect these taxes.

The traders have said that the new tax system is so complex and riddled with irregularities that a small mistake may land us in jail. We are not used to the new tax system and we may face trouble if it is levied on us without simplification, said a trader.

Notably, the government is all set to roll-out GST from July 1, against which the trader community has been voicing its concern. To vent its anger, the community has decided to keep their businesses close for a day so that their demands can be heeded by the government. Apart from Bhopal, the bandh will also be observed in other cities including Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Satna, Rewa and other places.