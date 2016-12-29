Bhopal: Traders lambast jail term for possessing old currency

Bhopal: After 50 days of demonetisation, doubt, distrust and fear loom large in mind of public about currencies. Secondly, market has totally collapsed rendering many jobless.

People have dubbed the provision of 4-yrs imprisonment on having old currencies after 31st December as draconian law floated by any Union government as it is not justified from any angle.

“Scenario of entire economy has now changed with demonetisation. Business has taken a beating in the market. But as far as normalcy is concerned, still People are doubtful. Secondly, provision of 4-yrs imprisonment for having old currencies is not justified.”

SHIKHA SHARMA, DPS TEACHER

“Daily change in stand, created distrust and doubt in common man. It implies that the government has rolled back old directives. It led to confusion in mind of public. Secondly, provision of 4-year imprisonment on having old currencies is a draconian law of Union government as it is not justified from any angle.”

ADVOCATE DR RAJESH SHARMA

“The old currencies of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 have started to frighten the people who think what would happen if they are left at home. However, normalcy is limping back in almost all the cities baring metropolitan cities of the country. As far 4-year imprisonment for having old currencies is concerned, it is well justified that discipline can not be inculcated without stringent action. Strictness is must, otherwise people do not take it seriously.”

KALPATRU MULTIPLIER PVT LTD MD ADITYAMANYA JAIN

“Common man has not come out from fear of demonetisation. Business is totally ruined in the market. Public are not anticipating what government can do next morning. We are getting daily new rules and regulation.”

NEW MARKET BUSINESSMEN ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT, SATISH GANGRADE