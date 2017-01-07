Bhopal: Towering actor, down-to-earth human being, hardcore secularist

BHOPAL: The artist community of the City of Lakes was shocked and dismayed to hear the news of the sudden demise of 66-year-old veteran theatre, film and TV actor Om Puri.

He died on Friday morning after following a heart attack. His connection with Madhya Pradesh was very old. His first movie that was shot in MP was ‘In Custody/Muhafiz’ in 1993 under the banner of Merchant Ivory Productions. The film, which won National Film Award, was directed by Ismail Merchant, with a screenplay by Anita Desai and Shahrukh Husain. After that, he worked in many films which were shot in MP including Chakravyuh.

An internationally acclaimed versatile artist, Puri became a key player in India’s art cinema scene in the 1980s and 1990s but achieved international fame for his roles in Hollywood films such as City of Joy, Wolf, Gandhi and Charlie Wilson’s War.

Some city-based actors, directors and writers who worked with him shared their experiences with The Free Press Journal.

Javed Khan, eminent film actor

“Om ji was my batch mate in the Film Institute and a close friend . Very few people know that he was a classmate of Nasir ji in NSD and was initially rejected. I got a chance to work with him in a movie ‘Ram Ki Ganga’. He was an inspiration for me. In fact, he supported me a lot when I opened a film academy in Bhopal and he was a visiting faculty in the institution. No doubt he was an internationally-acclaimed actor but he didn’t get as much success in the Indian Cinema that he deserved. There is an English proverb “old order changeth’ which fits on him. Unke caliber ka actor abhi tak to nahi huaa…”

Fozia Arshi, film director

“No doubt, Om Ji was a wonderful actor but he was also a wonderful human being, which is a rare quality in acclaimed actors. He worked for my movie ‘Dimag Ka Dahi’. During the shooting, we spent 25 days with him in Shimla. He was a nature lover. He was good cook too. He used to supervise cooks during shooting. I will really miss him and I am sad from the inside. He was like my family member. He used to come to meet me without any warning. In fact, we had planned to work on some noted shayars and had a long talk over phone regarding this last night around 8.30. No doubt we have lost a great actor but great human beings too.”

Rummi Jaffery, writer and director

“My association with him began 30 years back when I came to Mumbai. He was like my real elder brother. When I was ill, he came to meet me in Bhopal in 1989. At that time he had got Padmashree and he celebrated the occasion in my home. He worked in my movies ‘Kunwara’ and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’. He was the first actor who broke the obsession with near-perfect faces and bodies in film industry. No doubt, he was a very eminent actor but somehow a child was hidden inside him. Last time, we met on August 15 at a dinner and spent memorable moments together. We have lost not only a very good actor but also a very good person who was secular to the core.”

Rajiv Verma, theatre, Film and TV Actor

“I worked with him in a movie based on a novel of Munshi Premchand. He was a very versatile actor with perfect body language. It is a very shocking news and great loss for acting industry.”

Zulfikar Ali, Singer and Music Composer

“I worked with him in movie ‘Chakravyuh’ under Parkash Jha productions. During shooting, we got a chance to spend one month with him in Panchmarhi. He was very emotional but never fought shy of speaking his mind. He reacted immediately if he felt bad about anything. He used to talk so politely with his co actors that we forgot that we are working with internationally acclaimed actor. He was very down-to-earth.”

Mumtaz Khan, Fashion Designer

“I got a chance to work with him in the movie ‘In Custody’, which was shot in 1993 from January 17 to March 12. I was the property and accessory designer for the shoot. I designed a cap for which he loved a lot and purchased four caps after the shooting was over. He used to love Bhopali food a lot. Woh buland awaaz ke malik the. It is a great loss for the film, theatre and TV artist fraternity.”