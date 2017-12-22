Bhopal: Tomar to inaugurate Tansen Samaroh today

Gwalior: The five-day National Tansen Samaroh begins here from Friday. The inaugural function would begin at 7 pm at the tomb of Tansen on the premises of Bateshwar Temple. The event is being organised by the Ustad Allaudin Khan Sangeet and Kala Akademi. The function will inaugurated by union minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Ministers Maya Singh, Jaibhan Singh Pavaiyya, Gaurishankar Bisen and Surendra Patwa will attend the inaugural function. MP Prabhat Jhan, Mayor Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar and MLAs Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Lakhan Singh Yadav and Imarti Devi will be the special guests.

Eminent singer Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar will be feted with the Rashtriya Tansen Samman for the year 2016-17. The Mansingh Tomar Rashtriya Samman will be conferred on Kelucharan Mahapatra, Triveni Kala Sangam, Ranshree Little Ballet Troupe, Bombay Art Society, Nadikar, Kolkata and Indgunji Mahaganpati Uakshagaan Mandli, Karnataka. Seven concerts will be organised as part of the samaroh.